Work continuing on new Erie Food Co-Op location at Flagship City Public Market

The Erie Food Co-Op is in the final phase of opening its second store, which will be in downtown Erie. There has not been a food store there in decades and the closest one is more than two miles away.

Whole Foods Co-Op recently changed its name to the Erie Food Co-Op. The new location will have that same name. It will be in the Flagship City Public Market by Perry Square, giving people the option of buying fresh and healthy, organic foods.

For the past ten years, Erie Food Co-Op has been trying to get a second store downtown.

“I think a lot of businesses have been in the conversation of how can we bring grocery to downtown Erie, but there are so many challenges. The footprint, the delivery, and the money flow that is down there that has prevented a lot of grocery stores from being interested,” said Leanna Nieratko, Erie Food Co-Op General Manager.

But they did not have the right community partner that could give them the needed money. In stepped the Flagship City Market with the EDDC.

“They came to us about two years ago with this idea of their vision for the Flagship Market and it really aligned with our values in terms of bringing fresh food to downtown Erie,” Nieratko said.

While crews have been busy inside the new location, Erie Food Co-Op released new renderings of what people can expect to see when they walk in.

“The renderings are kind of sterile but we will make it our own,” Nieratko said. “So, this is what the tables and the walls will look like, but once we are inside it becomes ours.”

It will have a café and bakery similar to the current location. Corey Cook with EDDC says they are excited because there hasn’t been a grocery store downtown in decades.

“So, to be able to bring in a grocery store in a neighborhood where there is a lot of high rises around, a lot of senior high rises, to be able to bring fresh produce and fruist and vegetables to the residents here in downtown is important for us.” Cook said.

He says construction is slated to be complete by the end of November. They hope to have all of the equipment in the building by December. They can then plan on setting an opening date.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists