Work finished on newly renovated Asbury Woods boardwalk

Getting around Asbury Woods should be easier now that work is finished on a newly renovated boardwalk.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this morning, December 12th, to open the new walkway to the public.

The original boardwalk was built nearly 50 years ago and replaced in 1992.

The newest version was built to accommodate everyone.

“We’ve made it so that it’s wheelchair accessible, stroller accessible, really accessible for everyone who might have mobility issues. It also includes a wonderful gazebo and a covered teaching pavilion we will use for community programming and our school programming,” said Jennifer Farrar, Asbury Woods.

The new boardwalk stretches about a third of a mile over five acres of the Asbury Woods property.