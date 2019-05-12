Work has begun on area’s largest roundabout

A two-lane roundabout will soon be a reality in Crawford County as crew begin work on the largest roundabout in the region. The work is taking place where rtoutes 6 and 19 intersect with route 322. PennDOT crews have removed the turning ramps at the intersection and have started prepping the area where the roundabout will be. Traffic patterns have not yet changed otherwise, penndot officials say detours are a part of the project down the road. The roundabout, according to PennDOT, will make the intersection safer. The project is expected to be completed by october of this year.