Work is underway to establish a board of trustees for Erie County’s proposed new community college.

Here is a look at that process and what is to come next.

The county executive and county council have until September 8th to appoint the new community college board of trustees. Once it is in place, it will begin making some crucial decisions.

For the first time in more than 20 years, the State Board of Education approved the establishment of a new stand alone community college.

There is more hurdle to get through before that becomes a reality here in Erie County.

“We received corespondents from NPRC that they were not going to pursue any kind of appeals, which opposing side. We don’t know how the other opposing side in the suit feels about that,” said Carl Anderson, Erie County Councilman.

With eyes set on the future, Erie County has begun the search to find candidates to fill the Board of Trustees for the stand alone community college.

“I’m happy to say that we received over 50 applications that would be serving on the board. The County Executive will appoint two and each councilman will elect one,” said Gary Lee, Director of Administration for Erie County.

Once the nine person board is chosen they will then pick the president and then that is when they will decide where this community college will go. With that in sight, a hopeful timeline is set.

“With 18 months, that would be a realistic timeline to have this college set up to have students enrolled and actually have the process moving where students can learn and advance their careers,” said Lee.

In order to have that become a reality, funding is needed. According to the county, there are three main sources.

The first source is through the gaming revenue authority with a projected amount of 5.5 million dollars to help start up the college.

The second source is through a state fund which will generate about 2.7 million dollars and then the third part will be student tuition.

Those who opposed the community college have until August 8th to appeal the State Board of Education’s approval.