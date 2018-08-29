Local News

Work on Greengarden to begin tomorrow, please avoid the area

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 11:43 AM EDT

Erie Water Works will be installing a new six-inch water service along Greengarden Blvd. between W 16th Street and W 20th Street. The work is planned to be performed during the approximate hours of 7:30 AM and 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 30th.   

Please be aware of potential traffic delays and avoid the area of Greengarden Blvd. between W. 16th Street & W. 20th Street during the construction period if possible. Erie Water Works appreciates your patience while we enhance Erie's water system.  

If you have any questions about the water main project, please call EWW's Customer Service department at 870-8000 between 8 AM and 5 PM, Monday through Friday. 

