(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A portion of Zuck Road in Millcreek Township, Erie County will be closed beginning next week for a box culvert replacement.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), work on the box culvert just south of the intersection with Route 20 (West 26th Street) is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 5. The roadway will be closed to through traffic from 32nd Street (Route 4016) to just south of Route 20.

Access to businesses from Zuck Road will remain. A 2.5-mile detour will be posted using West 38th Street, Route 832 (Sterrettania Road) and Route 20.

The detour is expected to remain in place for approximately three months.

Credit: PennDOT | Zuck Road Map

Additional information on the two-year Zuck Road Improvement Project can be found on the PennDOT’s website.