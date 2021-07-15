Work search requirements for unemployment benefits to resume Monday

HARRISBURG (WJET/WFXP) – According to the Department of Labor & Industry (L&I), Pennsylvanians will need to prove they are searching for work in order to receive unemployment benefits, beginning Monday, July 18th.

The order officially resumed this past Monday, July 11th, but because claimants always file for benefits the week after they are unemployed, applicants will begin certifying their searches this upcoming Monday.

“As many Pennsylvanians explore new career options and employers are eager to hire skilled workers, we want people to connect with job training and other resources that can help them to start good jobs and successful careers,” said L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “PA CareerLink® offices across the commonwealth can help job seekers bridge the gap by providing high quality, individualized assistance free of charge to Pennsylvanians who are unemployed and looking for a job.”

L&I offers job seekers various programs and resources, such as job search, training assistance, education classes and workshops, resumé assistance and referrals. These can be found on the PA CareerLink® website.

The Department of Human Services (DHS) also offers employment and training programs to help support job seekers from low-income populations. These resources are available for people who qualify for Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

More information on these employment and training programs can be found at www.dhs.pa.gov.

