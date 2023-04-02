Work to remove the bridge that takes Route 99, or Edinboro Road, over-top of Interstate 90 will begin Monday.

Crews are beginning work Monday night at 9 p.m. and ending around 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 7.

Throughout the process, there may be rolling stops at night on the I-90 eastbound and I-79 ramps near the construction.

Motorists should also expect night-time lane closures along I-90 approaching the bridge westbound while construction dictates which will be removed each day around 6 a.m.

A detour will be in place for Route 99 traffic starting April 3 and will be in place for six months.

That detour will be posted using Hershey Road and Grubb Road.