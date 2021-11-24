Work underway for the return of Festival of Trees at the Bayfront Convention Center

Many people do not like to decorate for Christmas until after Thanksgiving. That is not true at the Bayfront Convention Center this week.

Work is already underway for the return of the Festival of Trees taking place at convention center this weekend.

Sponsored by Saint Vincent Health Center, the festival will be in person this year after being outdoors only due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The cost is $10, $6 for kids ages 12 years old and younger.

