Work underway to convert Summit Township gym into Erie’s second medical marijuana dispensary

Work is now underway to convert a Summit Township gym into Erie’s second medical marijuana dispensary.

Summit Township supervisors said that the former Planet Fitness building on Rotunda Drive is already zoned commercial with proper distances from schools and churches.

Renovation work on the building has already started and a lot of work can be completed before state permitting is even required.

This will be the second dispensary in Erie County for Green Thumb Industries.

The upper Peach Street location will be known as Rise Erie Peach.

The West 8th Street location is known as Rise Erie Lake.