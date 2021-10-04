Workers at Erie Strayer are on strike asking for better wages and a dental health plan

Several workers are on strike at local manufacturer Erie Strayer Company.

Chelsea Swift was live from Rudolph Ave. outside the gates of Erie Strayer with more.

Dozens of Erie Strayer workers have been on strike since 5 a.m. Monday. They are asking for better wages and a dental health plan.

Many of these workers made these requests after being deemed essential workers and working throughout the pandemic.

Erie Strayer Company started in 1912 and has developed into a 175,000 square foot facility.

Formerly the Erie Steel Construction Company, Erie Strayer now manufactures concrete batching equipment.

The Vice President Business Representative for Union Workers Regional Shop Local Union 851 says Erie Strayer Company is offering workers a 5 cent raise in their first year of work. He says under a 5 year contract workers would receive a 50 cent raise.

“It’s not about money with this company, they want to control every facet of it. All we want is good wages and benefits and working conditions for the guys, and the company doesn’t want that. They’ll spend the money on security, they’ll spend the money dragging negotiations out over six months paying their attorneys and everything that goes with it, but what they won’t do is give it to the guys,” said Tracy Cutright, Vice President, Iron Workers Regional Shop Local Union 851.

We reached out to representatives of the Erie Strayer Company and have yet to hear back from them.

Cutright says workers have been asking for a dental plan for 15 years now and the company refuses to offer one.

