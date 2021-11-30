Workers at Twinbrook Nursing Home in Erie speak out demanding better living wages

Workers at Twinbrook Nursing Home in Erie are speaking out demanding better living wages.

On November 30th, workers at Twinbrook Nursing Home held a press conference and a picket in front of the nursing home.

Workers said that their shift change was taken away about three to four months ago.

The shift change allowed workers to pick up extra pay and different incentives if they picked up second or third shifts.

Workers said that with the loss of the shift differential most of the second shift workers have left the nursing home very short staffed.

A CNA who has been at Twinbrook for 39 years said that she feels disrespected.

“I don’t understand it personally. It’s sort of a slap in our face. Clearly I feel like the owner doesn’t value us as staff. I think it should be addressed and that’s what we are here for,” said Pat Rhodes, CNA at Twinbrook Nursing Home.

They say that the company has not replied to their demands, but hope their demands will be met.

There will be another picket but no date or time has been set.

