Workers at Wabtec collect toys and games for school children

Workers at Lawrence Park’s Wabtec Plant took time away from making locomotives to make the holidays better for hundreds of school kids.

The workers start in the fall, collecting one toy and one game for each of the 450 students at Edison Elementary, which is Wabtec’s designated community school.

The toys are just for fun, but the games are tied to what the students are studying at the time.

“It just connects us to the community. These kids deserve more and we can give them more. The games are fun, they are tied to the curriculum of the school, which is interesting and the balance is they get a cool toy too,” said James Meyer, Wabtec.

900 toys and games will be delivered to the school on Thursday and the kids will open the gifts on Friday.

