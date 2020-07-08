Workers battle the heat as the hot weather continues

As we continue to fight the hot July heat, some of us are lucky enough to work in a building that has air conditioning.

Other occupations such as construction workers, roofers and street pavers have to work as the sun beats down on them.

We talked with some of these workers about how they try their best to stay safe under the sun and beat the heat.

It’s hot enough outside, but imagine working on the hot pavement or on the roof of a house.

Driving down West 12th Street you might have noticed many trucks and workers paving the road.

PennDOT said that they watch the weather every day to make sure they are prepared for any weather.

PennDOT also said that they make sure that there is enough water for the workers, as well as Gatorade. There is a big emphasis on taking breaks.

“And make sure they are comfortable in the situation. They have all the fluids they need and are staying cool wearing light colored clothing and things of that nature,” said Michael Fugagli from PennDOT.

Officials said that they are always keeping a watchful eye on their workers.

“We have cooling towels for some of our workers. We have ice water in the coolers that are on the back of pavers and again breaks when they come to shade in the road way and some road workers will go off to the side and take their break in the shade,” said Fugagli.

a group of workers were pouring cement in the parking lot of one local gas station. How do they stay cool?

“Stay hydrated, take lots of breaks. There are many hands, the same old stuff staying in the shade as much as possible, longer lunches, longer breaks just keep on going,” said Jake Rotkowski, A. Anthony & Sons Inc.

We talked to other construction workers through the city. These workers state similar ways to keep their workers safe such as frequent breaks and drinking lots of water.