Workers begin putting up Christmas tree in Perry Square

A holiday favorite is making it’s way back to Perry Square this year.

Workers began putting up the Christmas tree in the park earlier this afternoon.

Once the tree is up, the rest of the park will be decorated for the holidays.

The hope is the celebration can bring new hope to people during this tough time.

“I think it’s important. Christmas cookies, holiday lights, being outside is one of the few things we can still do under quarantine and having it lit up is really important, this year especially,” said Paul Kuzma, Worker.

