While the recent drop in temperature may have some people complaining, grape growers in North East are celebrating by picking grapes.

Workers at Mazza Vineyards were out before the sun came up this morning harvesting grapes for making this year’s ice wine.

Temperatures for harvesting the grapes have to be below 17 degrees.

The unique specialty wine is part of a Germanic tradition and produces an ultra-sweet table wine.

One crate full of grapes will create about one bottle of wine.