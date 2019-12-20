Workers meet to discuss what’s next following closure of Erie Coke

Yesterday, Erie Coke workers found out that the plant closed and they were out of a job.

Many of them have questions about what’s next and today, many former workers showed up at the U-506 building where many State Representatives and numerous organizations met with the workers to help them out, especially after not getting a 60-day notification. Many are helping with finding them there next job.

“Today, what we’re working on is trying to get the Erie Coke and the union employees signed up for unemployment, the CareerLink is here. We have all sorts of agencies here to help out the members build resumes, seek for jobs, get the TAA Assistance and trying to get these people back on their feet as soon as possible.” said Todd Cleary of the United Steelworkers.

Besides finding their next job, workers are getting help with unemployment compensation as well.