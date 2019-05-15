Workers participate in National Bike to Work week

A day full of sunshine Wednesday, meant many workers from across the Erie area could participate in the National Bike to Work week.

The week is used to help promote a healthier style of living for those who have to spend the day at work. Some of those who are participating this week say its a great way to clear their mind before and after the work day. However, there are a some other factors that help encourage people to participate.

“To be quite honest its quicker for me than driving because I don’t live very far from here and by the time I get on my bike and zip through traffic it will take me to work quicker than going up a ramp driving up three levels park my car and walk over,” said Eric Dahlsterand, Senior Human Resource Support Specialist at Erie Insurance.

