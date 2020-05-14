Working from home while being a full time parent and teacher during COVID-19

Many mothers during this pandemic are now both full time moms and employees.

Yoselin Person had the chance to speak with a few local mothers about how they are managing. She was live in the studio this morning to tell us more.

You can imagine how many mothers around the world are juggling through their work while also keeping tabs on their kids. But the mothers we spoke with say it’s all worth it.

“I have tasks I need to complete for work and also they’re getting the workbook thing they need to work on,” said Angelina Estrada, mother of four, working from home.

Angelina Estrada is a mother of four and like many mothers in this world she is facing some challenges. But, it has taught her to appreciate what many teachers go through in a classroom.

“To, you know, ‘what does this mean, mom? What is this, what is that?’ and just trying to work through it together. It has been nice having that time together though,” said Estrada.

Many Erie mothers say it’s quite the adventure working from home while being an academic home instructor for the kids and that the experience has helped them build a stronger bond with their family.

“It’s a wild ride. It’s interesting, there’s never a dull moment. We’re certainly fortunate that we are here in our homes, safe and healthy. You know, it’s something we will never forget,” said Traci Teudhope, mother of three, working from home.

And for many kids at home, they are appreciating the time with their family.

“I love it. I get to stay home with my family,” said Traci Teudhope’s son.

At the end of it all, many mothers want to use this pandemic experience to create good memories with their children and to have their children look back and remember the good memories that were created during this new normal.

“Just stick with it, do your best, give yourself some grace and we’ll get through it,” said Teudhope.

“It’s very rewarding that I can have that one on one time with my child. It’s a blessing in disguise,” Estrada.

Traci and Angelina say it was difficult at first adjusting to the challenges this pandemic has brought, but making memories makes it all worth it.