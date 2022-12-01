Thursday, Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day, and the Erie County Department of Health hosted an awareness program at the Blasco Memorial Library Thursday night.

The program included a memorial names recognition meant to be in remembrance of those who have lost their lives due to HIV.

The HIV disease intervention specialist with the county Health Department shared the history, medical advancements, and the circumstances that Erie County faces.

“This is a way to help memorialize them in terms of their commitment and their lives because every life is valid, but also important for us to be able to say that we still need to do things because it is a communicable disease even though you can live with it and take medication and have a very thriving life,” said Gary Snyder, HIV disease intervention specialist.

The organization also hosts an AIDS Awareness Walk in the early spring of each year.

Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) Policy Director Katie Merritt joined representatives from the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs and Hamilton Health Center Thursday to highlight the importance of HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, medication for HIV prevention, and to detail insurance coverage of the drugs under the Affordable Care Act.

“We want to remind consumers that the federal government requires most insurers to cover HIV

PrEP medication at zero cost to the consumer, if the consumer is at high risk of HIV acquisition,”

said Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) Policy Director Katie Merritt. “Nobody should ever forgo medically necessary preventive medication or services because of cost, and the department is committed to ensuring that all health insurance plans under its jurisdiction are following the requirements to cover PrEP and related services without cost sharing.”