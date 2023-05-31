It’s World No Tobacco Day and there are local efforts to help people quit smoking and using other tobacco products.

It’s a day to raise awareness of the harmful effects of tobacco on your health and the environment.

The Erie County Health Department is promoting its nicotine-free northwest Pennsylvania efforts for the day.

One leader from the department said there are free quit-now programs available to Erie County residents. He added it’s important for tobacco users to know about the resources that are available to them.

“We have free nicotine replacement therapy, the patches, the gum, and lozenges, that will help people to quit. We don’t recommend people quitting cold turkey, but we do recommend them using the nicotine replacement therapy to help them quit,” said Joe DiSanto, public health educator.

It was also World No Tobacco night at the Erie SeaWolves game last Thursday and the Health Department raffled off Amazon gift cards to anyone who pledged to be tobacco-free.