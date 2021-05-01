World War II submarine expected to visit Erie in late May

There is a new arrival date for a unique maritime visitor to Erie.

The World War II submarine USS COD has been docked in Cleveland as a museum ship since the mid 1970’s.

The COD was supposed to come to Erie for repairs last fall, however that was delayed.

The group that maintains the submarine now said that they expect the COD to be brought to Erie in late May, but are awaiting for Don Jon Shipbuilding to provide an exact date.

The repairs should take about 60 days. The COD hasn’t been drydocked since 1963.