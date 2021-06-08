World War II submarine is readied for trip to Erie and first major repairs in almost 60 years

A World War II submarine is readied for it’s trip to Erie, and it’s first major repairs in almost 60 years.

The USS COD is being towed from Cleveland to Donjon Shipbuilding for about two months of work on the hull.

According to the USS COD Submarine Memorial Facebook page, the towing company has confirmed the job will begin on Sunday afternoon with a ceremony at 2 p.m.

The sub is a national historic landmark. It will be the first time since 1963 the COD has been moved from her berth on Cleveland’s waterfront.

