World War II submarine USS COD expected to make its way to Erie for repairs

There’s a new arrival date for a unique maritime visitor to Erie.

The World War II submarine USS COD has been docked in Cleveland as a museum ship since the mid 1970s.

The COD was supposed to come to Erie for hull repairs last fall, but that was delayed.

The group that maintains the submarine now says they expect the COD to be brought to Erie in late May, but are waiting for Don Jon Shipbuilding to provide an exact date.

The repairs should take about sixty days. The COD hasn’t been drydocked since 1963.