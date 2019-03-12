World Wide Web turns 30 Video

The world wide web turns 30-years-old today.

Tim Berners-Lee invented the world wide web in 1989. Originally, it was a flowchart proposal that would allow users to write, format, and interlink content through hypertext.

The plan created the template on which to build web browsers.

At the age of 30 and with half of the globe using it, the world wide web has made life easier for many, but over the years, it has faced challenges with issues like hate speech, privacy concerns, and hacking.

Sam Hilton, Digital Media Strategist with Epic Web Studios, tells us, "It's really become a knowledge bank for everyone where if you have curiosity, you can click one search; you have your answer. "

The world wide web is not to be confused with the internet, itself, which has been around in one form or another since the 1960's.