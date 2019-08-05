WQLN Alley Cat Poker Run taking place today

100 hundred bicyclists came together for the WQLN Alley Cat Poker Run.

The Alley Cat ride was the final event for the Lake Erie CycleFest. The cyclists met at Frontier Park to begin a marked course to nine historic west Erie locations, including: Erie Water Works, the Bayfront Park, and more.

The event collaborated with the YMCA, WQLN and EmergyCare to raise funds for the organization.

“It’s a great opportunity for Erie,” said Karen Jakiel of EmergyCare. “For people from out of town to see and be part of Erie and the combination with the Blues and Jazz festival.”

All of the donations and proceeds from the event will be equally split between the three organizations to support its missions