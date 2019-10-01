WQLN back on the air, viewers using an antenna may need to rescan after frequency change

1  of  4
WQLN TV has announced they have successfully moved frequencies and are back on the air, effective today.

Viewers who watch WQLN TV over the air, using an antenna, may still need to rescan their TVs to continue watching the station.

Rescanning is when a TV finds all of the available over-the-air channels in an area. Viewers do not need to purchase new equipment or services, and those who watch WQLN TV through a cable or satellite service do not need to rescan.

To rescan, in order to resume watching WQLN TV, select “auto-scan” or “auto-program” on the TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process. More detailed instructions may be available selecting “set-up” or “menu” on the remote control.

This move happened behind the scenes, so the channel number that viewers recognize as WQLN will not change.

For more information, visit our website at WQLN.org/Rescan. Viewers can also call the Federal Communication Commission’s consumer hotline at 1- 888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322) and press “6” to speak to a help desk representative. The call center is staffed from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Eastern time, seven days a week.

