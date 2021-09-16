WQLN hosting screening of Ken Burns’ ‘Muhammad Ali’ and boxing exhibition tonight

“Muhammad Ali,” a new four-part documentary directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns, will air on WQLN PBS Sept. 19-22, from 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

The new series, which was in development for six years, was also written and co-directed by Sarah Burns and David McMahon, whose previous collaborations with Burns include “The Central Park Five (2012),” “Jackie Robinson (2016),” and “East Lake Meadows: A Public Housing Story (2020).”

To celebrate the upcoming premiere of the film, WQLN will host an intimate screening of clips of the film by Ken Burns, along with a discussion about his life and legacy with local leaders tonight (Thursday) at 7 p.m at 1225 Peach St.

The night will finish with a special boxing exhibition by students of Erie Boxing Academy. Tickets are limited, and wait listed attendees will be sent a link for a livestream from the event.

The film follows the life of the three-time heavyweight boxing champion who captivated billions of fans with his combination of speed, agility and power in the ring, and his charm, wit and outspokenness outside of it. At the height of his fame, Ali challenged Americans’ racial prejudices, religious biases and notions about what roles celebrities and athletes play in our society and inspired people all over the world with his message of pride and self-affirmation.

“Muhammad Ali was the very best at what he did,” said Ken Burns. “He was arguably America’s greatest athlete, and his unflinching insistence that he be unabashedly himself at all times made him a beacon for generations of people around the world seeking to express their own humanity.”

The film includes interviews with family members, famous athletes and civil rights activists, among others.

Click HERE to register for tickets.

