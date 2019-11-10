WQLN hosts 36th annual Holiday Craft Show



The 36th annual WQLN Holiday Craft Show is a tradition to many.

More than 100 local businesses from the tri-state area are selling unique gifts for the holidays.

You’ll find items like homemade jewelry, holiday décor and woodwork for sale.

Tom New, President of WQLN says, “It’s not a big box store shopping experience. The room is filled with 110 small business people who spend their entire year making crafts and things to sell here.”

The craft show will continue on Sunday from 10am-3pm at Rainbow Gardens.