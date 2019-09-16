WQLN hosts “Be My Neighbor” Day

Hundreds of kids gathered at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center for a day full of fun.

WQLN hosted its first “Be my neighbor” day for children to learn to come together and take park in crafts and activities.

It’s all about being a neighbor and giving back so kids even had the opportunity to color place mats for Meals on Wheels clients.

The event gives families the opportunity to spend time with one another while learning how to take care of their environment. Kids even had the opportunity to meet Daniel Tiger and take a picture with him.