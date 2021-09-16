WQLN hosts intimate screening of ‘Muhammad Ali’ with boxing exhibition

WQLN held a screening event on Thursday night to celebrate the upcoming premiere of a new documentary series, “Muhammad Ali,” about the iconic three-time heavyweight boxing champion.

The four-part documentary series took six years to develop, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns, along with the help of co-directors and writers Sarah burns and David McMahon.

Much of the film shows some of Ali’s famous boxing matches and discusses his Muslim faith on a more personal level during the 1960s and 70s.

“Muhammad Ali was known for his time as a boxing legend,” said WQLN marketing manager Traci Teudhope. “But he had a huge impact in the community, around the nation and across the globe, much more than you would anticipate. And the film shows that.”

The Erie Boxing Academy also held a boxing exhibition as part of the celebration.

