WQLN launches new kids channel

A new era of television is underway at WQLN.

The station hosted a party to celebrate the launch of it’s new 24/7 kids channel.

The channel will look to help prepare children for success in school and in life through out educational media.

Users can now access favorite shows including “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” and “Sesame Street.”

Having access to the channel will help families have flexible hours of programming.

“We talk about people using streams. By having the 24/7 kids channels, children that want to watch educational programming at anytime of the days because schedules are very different these days,” said Tom New, President of WQLN Public Media.

During the event, kids also had the chance to meet and hang out with Daniel the Tiger.