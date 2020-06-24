WQLN PBS opens Wash and Learn pop up library at local laundromat

Sometimes kids can’t make it to the library, so sometimes, the library has to come to the kids.

This is the Wash and Learn Pop-Up Library located at Denny’s Laundromat at East 10th and Parade Streets.

WQLN PBS created the area, which includes a reading area and a table space. The area also has reading materials, table games and a TV to help promote learning as a fun thing to do while the family is doing the laundry.

“We know there are so many children not reading at grade level, and so we look for unique ways to reach families in under-served communities.” said Kathy Woodard.

PBS stations across the country have sponsored pop up libraries, but this is the first one in the Erie region.