Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, labeled National Public Radio’s (NPR) Twitter account as “state media.”

Tom New, president and CEO of WQLN, disagrees and said state media is what someone would see in Russia, China or North Korea, and that NPR is far from that.

He added that NPR is an independent, fact-based, news reporting organization that is beholding to no one and is as far away from a state agency as any news organization can be.

“What NPR and what WQLN do is we apply for an annual grant called our community service grant from the corporation for public broadcasting which is funded by the government, but to get that grant there are a lot of compliance issues that you have to meet to prove that you’re serving the community,” said New.

New continued by saying that NPR receives no direct government funding and has no responsibilities to corporations.