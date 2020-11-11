WQLN spreads joy to local kids for Be My Neighbor Day with visits from Daniel Tiger

Despite the pandemic, WQLN is spreading joy to local kids for “Be My Neighbor” Day.

On November 11th and 12th, Daniel the Tiger is taking a trolley to tour around the city.

The trolley stopped at three area YMCAs and several elementary schools.

Kids got the chance to come outside and say hi to Daniel the Tiger, as well as get a goodie bag.

Be My Neighbor Day is described as an opportunity to celebrate kindness with Daniel the Tiger while also honoring the life and legacy of Fred Rogers.

“This is the first year doing it in this format. We have never got on the trolley and toured around town with Daniel the Tiger before. Usually we have a location where we have thousands of kids in person. So this is our way of reaching as many kids as we can in a way that is safe for everybody,” said Traci Teudhope, Marketing Manager at WQLN.

The schools that Daniel the Tiger visited today were Elk Valley Elementary, Northwestern Elementary and Harborcreek Elementary.