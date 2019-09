WQLN viewers are spending a lot of the day without programming to allow for some high flying repairs.

A sky crane is being used to place a new antenna on the top of the WQLN tower. The new signal is required by federal law and is similar to what JET24 and FOX66 viewers had to deal with a few weeks back.

When the new equipment is up and running, viewers will have to rescan their televisions to find WQLN, which, upon completion, will be broadcast on channel 27.