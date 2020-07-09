1  of  5
Breaking News
Department of Health: 719 new positive COVID-19 cases: Total statewide stands at 92,867
District Attorney: No charges to be filed in Silbaugh, Erie Police incident
Erie County reporting 8 new positive COVID-19 cases; Total stands at 699 cases
St. Bonaventure University removes name of sexual abusive priest from administration building
Erie County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death; total stands at 691 cases and 15 deaths

WQLN to continue showcasing local musicians through “Sounds Around Town”

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A popular summer music series geared towards showcasing local musicians is continuing for another year.

WQLN’s Sounds Around Town will take place this summer at the wooded pavilion at their location at 8425 Peach Street.

You and your friends and family can enjoy the shows on WQLN’s Facebook Page on several Friday evenings throughout the summer. In the fall, WQLN will air these shows on television.

These performances will be streamed beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday nights.

Here is the lineup of performances:

  • July 10th- Matty B & The Dirty Pickles (15th anniversary)
  • July 17th- Cosmic Rhythm
  • July 24th- Division Street Machine
  • July 31st- Jay B and the Vigils
  • August 7th- The Goats.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar