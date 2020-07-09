WQLN to continue showcasing local musicians through “Sounds Around Town”

A popular summer music series geared towards showcasing local musicians is continuing for another year.

WQLN’s Sounds Around Town will take place this summer at the wooded pavilion at their location at 8425 Peach Street.

You and your friends and family can enjoy the shows on WQLN’s Facebook Page on several Friday evenings throughout the summer. In the fall, WQLN will air these shows on television.

These performances will be streamed beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday nights.

Here is the lineup of performances: