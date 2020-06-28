WQLN wraps up annual TV auction

Going once, going twice, sold! WQLN wrapped up their annual Great TV Auction on Friday night.

From snowblowers to wellness packages, the auction gave WQLN donors he chance to get new customers and visitors as the auction reached thousands of households in the area.

The first WQLN auction was held back in 1969. The reason for the auction was to help cover the programming.

WQLN President Tom New said that this event is still a big fundraiser to cover programming costs on their four television stations as well as their radio station.

“Normally this room is just filled with lots of volunteers. During a typical auction we will have as many as 200 volunteers in the building. This year we have cut it way down and we are also having people bid online more often,” said Tom New, President of WQLN.

Our own Brian Wilk had the honor of co-hosting the event that evening along with Craig Flint.