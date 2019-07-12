WQLN’s Sounds Around Town continues through August

Good news, if you’re looking for some live entertainment, there’s a peaceful place where you can catch local musicians on stage.

Sounds Around Town continues with a free event tonight in your community, as WQLN hosts local bands for a free community concert series in their beautiful green space.

It’s set back in the woods, on the public broadcasting stations property on upper Peach Street.

Tonight at 7:30 p.m. you can see the Duke Sherman Band take the stage.

The series continues every Friday night through August 9, 2019. Concerts are also broadcast on WQLN 54 and WQLN radio at a later date.