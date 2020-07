Three former Pennsylvania Governors speak out with support on how Governor Tom Wolf and his administration have handled the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Governors Mark Schweiker, Tom Ridge, and Ed Rendell commend Wolf's efforts including his enforcement of restrictions and mask-wearing.

“As a former Governor of Pennsylvania, I know all too well the importance of swift action to keep Pennsylvanians safe during a crisis,” former Gov. Mark Schweiker said. “Governor Wolf has worked throughout this pandemic to both safeguard our citizens and keep our economy moving during this hard time. Yesterday’s executive order is meant to help us all avoid the public health issues which we faced this past spring. These summer measures, as I see it, are part of a strategy to help us avoid a second public health and economic crisis later in the year. Wearing your mask amounts to saying let’s beat the virus now, not later when it might be too late.”