WW2 Veteran departs for Invasion of Normandy anniversary

All eyes were on Joseph Morettini, an Erie native, U.S. Army paratrooper 82nd Airborne Division veteran as he departs for Normandy, France in honor of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Joseph Morettini tells us, “I’m kind of excited, I wasn’t as excited as I am this time because there isn’t to many guys left you know in my regiment. I think there’s only two guys from my company.”

His last trip back to Normandy was during the 70th year, and now he’s back for the 75th year anniversary to remember his accomplishments. Morettini served to secure the freedoms of people in our country today.

Morettini adds, “I just did my duty and showed up and that’s all what I was assigned to and that’s about it. When the war ended, I said to myself boy I made it.”

His family considers him a hero for all the accomplishments he’s made.

Casie Morettini, Morettini’s granddaughter says, “It’s a proud moment for me as his granddaughter you know to see a community come together and really do a lot for him and so he’s thrilled.”

His accomplishments were honored with the presenting of colors, ceremony and a gift of the American flag by flight attendants prior to his departure to France.