WWII Submarine USS COD heading to Erie for repairs

For the first time since 1963, the World War II Submarine USS COD is being dry docked for repairs.

The submarine will make its way from Cleveland to Donjon Shipbuilding for repairs this month.

Fontaine Glenn was live from Donjon with more on when the submarine is supposed to arrive.

The general manager of Donjon tells me the USS Cod should arrive in Erie on June 14th after about an eight hour treck from Cleveland’s North Coast Harbor.

The submarine’s steel is starting to deteriorate, causing pitting — a type of corrosion from exposure to salt and fresh water.

Donjon expects to work on the steel, make minor repairs and add a couple coats of fresh paint.

In 1986, the submarine was deemed a floating museum and a national historic land mark, providing a rare opportunity for Donjon… something all the workers are looking forward to working on.

“This is a extremely rare opportunity for us, there’s not many WWII subs, and certainly not many WWII subs here on the Great Lakes. So this is a one off opportunity and we jumped at that opportunity to be able to help repair and make some improvements to this museum and keep it going to be able to share some of our naval heritage,” said Rick Hammer, general manager, Donjon Shipbuilding.

Fontaine did ask Rick if the submarine would be staying here for the summer and he says he’s not sure what the plan is for after the sub its repaired.