WWII Submarine USS COD leaving Erie early Wednesday morning following repairs at Donjon

The WWII Submarine USS COD is ready to leave Erie after several weeks at Donjon Shipbuilding.

USS COD underwent a major overhaul with more than $1 million worth of repairs.

While dry docked, the 78-year-old submarine received refurbished torpedo tubes, ballast tank plating, and a completely new coat of paint.

The 105-mile journey back to Cleveland is expected to take about 12 hours, with a departure time set for 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com will have live coverage on Facebook Wednesday morning, and will talk to the Donjon General Manager in the early shows about what it was like to fix the WWII Submarine, and some challenges they faced during the repairs.

