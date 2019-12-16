Yankee Dryer super load arrives in Lock Haven

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that the Yankee Dryer super load has arrived at First Quality Tissue in Lock Haven.

This delivery marks the end of a 300-mile journey that began earlier this month. The dryer came through Erie on December 5, 2019.

The dryer was delivered to First Quality Tissue just before 1:30 p.m. today, December 16, 2019.

With the dryer delivered, the trailer that transported it is still considered a Super Load. The D and G Heavy Haul trailer weighs 324,000 pounds, is 217 feet long, 13.6 feet high, and 14.6 feet wide. It will travel Route 120 and Route 220 out of Lock Haven and then enter I-80 as it travels home to Valparaiso, Indiana.

