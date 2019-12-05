Yankee dryer super load moves through Erie on its way to Lock Haven

A Yankee Dryer super load is currently being transported from the Port of Erie to First Quality Tissue in the city of Lock Haven—a distance of more than 300 miles.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that this super load will impact traffic along numerous routes from Erie County to Clinton County.

The Yankee Dryer is a massive tumbler used to take water out of wood pulp in paper products. Ace Heavy Haul of Chelsea, Oklahoma is transporting the load.

The trip, which would take five hours by car, will take four or five days instead. The super load will travel from Thursday December 5 through Friday, December 13. The travel schedule includes Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8.

Movement is expected to be during daylight hours only. Movement could be impacted or delayed by winter weather.

The super load travel plan will involve nine counties and will feature cross overs and unusual traffic patterns, including:

Multiple crossover movements on Bayfront Parkway— Erie County

Counterflow/opposite direction movement on SR 5 West (Lake Road)– Erie County

Counterflow/opposite direction movement on SR 290 East on-ramp— Erie County

Counterflow/opposite direction movement on SR 27 West (Central Avenue)— Venango County

Counterflow/opposite direction movement on SR 879 West off-ramp in the Clearfield Mall area— Clearfield County

Multiple crossover movements on SR 879— Clearfield County

Counterflow/opposite direction movement on SR 322 westbound off-ramp at Woodland intersection— Clearfield County

Counterflow movement on SR 322 West— Centre County

Crossover movement on SR 322 East and Blazosky Rd— Centre County

Counterflow/opposite direction movement on SR 2015 (Mill Hall Rd)— Clinton County

Counterflow/opposite direction movement on SR 220 South at exit 109— Clinton County

Counterflow/opposite direction movement on SR2012 E/120 East in Lock Haven area— Clinton County

Counterflow/opposite direction movement on SR 120 East on-ramp in Lock Haven area—Clinton County

Flaggers will be positioned at specific locations and intersections along the super load route to assist movements through intersections and control traffic during counterflow movements.

Drivers will need to remain alert for this slow-moving operation, which will travel at speeds lower than 15 miles-per-hour.

Roadway message boards will be in place as the super load moves through specific areas to alert drivers of the restrictions and traffic delays.

Pennsylvania State Police are accompanying the transport to enhance safety.