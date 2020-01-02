Year in Review: 2019 Erie economy saw growth and hardship

Our look back at 2019 is now turning to economics, which saw both growth and hardship in the region.

There were questions from the start when it came to decisions in the business world in Erie.

In February, Wabtec merged with GE Transportation, causing more than 1,500 workers to strike for 10 days.

“It’s gonna create hardships for people and we’re equipped to deal with those hardships and we will deal with those hardships. We will help our members in any way possible, but you see it’s a cold day out there. There’s 1,700 families right now in this community sitting out on a picket line, because Wabtec will not honor a 30 day agreement,” said Scott Slawson, President, U.E. Local 506.

It wasn’t until June when a four year deal came to fruition. As part of that, Wabtec agreed to add 100 new workers over the term, but just last month the company announced 100 workers to be laid off.

Despite an eventful year, union workers ended thankful for the community who stood behind them.

“2019 was a pretty rocky year for our local and the community really came out when we were in need back in February and March. This is just a great way to repay them,” said Tom Bobrowicz, U.E. Local 506.

For more than a decade, state regulators have battled one East Erie company over clean air and water. Just a week before Christmas, the Erie Coke Plant decided to close its doors for good.

The Erie Coke Plant had a long list of violations issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Some of those violations dated back to April, others have been on the books for 10 years.

Moving to changes in the downtown area. The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) has played a pivotal role in making moves for change in 2019.

“We”re really proud of the fact that in 2019 we are able to acquire really all of the properties, all of the buildings needed, to move forward with our phase one development. As we’ve been saying, we need to shock the life back into downtown Erie,” said Nicole Reitzell, Vice President of Community Engagement, EDDC.

The most recent major property purchase from the EDDC is the McDonald’s property located at 5th and State Streets.

Just months before that, the corporation took ownership of the Deluca building, Cashiers building, Bonnell Block, and 10 East 5th Street.

However, one of the biggest announcements made from the organization was that businesses in North Park Row will be moving out and a $30 million Culinary Arts District and apartment buildings will be moving in.