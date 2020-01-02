Year in Review: Harris Family Daycare fire

The tragic story that shook the entire community and the entire nation in 2019 was the Harris Family Daycare fire that killed five children.

The Erie region has been thrown into the national spotlight for many reasons, but this one really hit home for many of us.

Five young children between the ages of eight months to eight years lost their lives in the Harris Daycare fire that happened in August 2019.

“We lost four babies,” said Shevona Overton, Mother of four children.

Four of the children were siblings, La’Myaiah Jones, Luther Jones Jr., Ava Jones, and Jayden Augustyniak.

Another little boy who was at the overnight daycare died too. His name was Dalvin Pacley.

“Everyday you wake up and you go through it again when you realize they are not there,” said Melissa Facchiano, Dalvin Pacley’s Grandmother.

The owner of the daycare Elaine Harris and her two sons survived the fire, but lost their home.

In October, investigators determined the fire was caused by an electrical failure associated with a routinely used extension cord.

Fire investigators also revealed there was only one smoke detector inside the entire daycare, which caused some outrage in the community.

“They said they only found one smoke detector, which I mean if they heard the smoke detector everyone would’ve been out of the house and my kids would still be here today,” said Luther Jones, father of four children.

In September, changes were made to the way state certified daycare facilities are inspected.

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller said the current inspection guidelines were outdated and did not check for smoke detectors.

“Unfortunately, it took a tragedy like this for us to see that, but that’s why we’re here and we looked at that and said more can be done,” said Teresa Miller, Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

In November, Erie City Council unanimously voted to pass an ordinance requiring child care facilities to obtain an annual child care facility certificate of occupancy.

“Sometimes you gotta ruffle some feathers, but if you want change you have to be aggressive,” said Chief Guy Santone, Erie Fire Department.

Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone says more than 40 daycare centers in the city have received a letter explaining the inspection process.

After this tragedy, multiple businesses throughout the Erie region raised thousands of dollars to help the families affected by the fire.