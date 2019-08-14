Yellow footprints around Perry Square lead to food district for upcoming Celebrate Erie

If you take a look around the West Side of Perry Square, you’ll notice something different along the sidewalk.

Yellow footprints surround the are around the stage as an effort to lead people to different parts of the food district for Celebrate Erie.

In years past the crosswalks were painted, but this year the city wanted to implement a new idea.

However, when making your way around this weekend, the yellow feet will be the only ones you see.

“We wanted to really focus on the West Side of Perry Square this year, because there will be a lot of entertainment going on, our stage is packed. I think we’re excited to not only showcase local food trucks, but also local restaurants, ice cream, and local breweries here as well,” said Aaron Loncki, Marketing Strategist, City of Erie.

Loncki further explained that food is the major hub of the event, so that is why they are specifically showcasing the feet there.