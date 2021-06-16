YMCA Camp Sherwin opens new greenhouse

YMCA Camp Sherwin in Lake City opened it’s new greenhouse this afternoon.

They will be growing and planting while teaching kids about how to make their own food.

There are vegetables, fruits, and even edible flowers in this greenhouse.

Campers will also get to help ten a worm farm to feed the turtle at the camp.

Camp teachers said that it is all about learning, getting dirty, and having fun.

“A lot of them don’t get to see where our food comes from. So having this, growing an egg plant, growing tomatoes, they see that it’s not just oh I’m going to go to the store and be there. There might come a time where it’s not,” said Stephanie Wanker, Camp Sherwin Science Teacher.

Last year, the YMCA received a grant from the community to fund the greenhouse.