YMCA encouraging residents to use technology to stay fit

While the YMCA’s doors are closed, folks can still use technology to stay in shape. The YMCA of Greater Erie has several free, virtual resources available on their website.

“Stay Healthy 600” is a 30-day virtual challenge that engages members nationwide to a friendly competition. So far, over 4,500 members nationwide have registered. They also have live, online classes such as a body boot camp, Pilates and Zumba.

“They can stay active and mentally well and as well as provided. There are resources for families and different things you can do both indoors and out.” said Tammy Roche of YMCA of Greater Erie.

You can find more of the free resources that the YMCA is offering by clicking here.